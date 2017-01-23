Over 11 flights at Islamabad airport delayed, cancelled

ISLAMABAD: Over 11 domestic and internationals flights departing from and scheduled to land at Benazir Bhutto International Airport faced delays or cancellations on Monday.

According to officials at the airport, the flights cancelled or faced delay due to the weather.

Some of the flights that will not land on time include PK-233 that was bound for Dubai from Islamabad, PK-451 for Skardu, NL-714 from Damam, PK-752 from Birmingham, PK-786 from London, NL-224 from Dubai, NL-710 from Jeddah, NL-902 from Manchester.

A new wave of cold has hit Pakistan, causing heavy snowfall has started again in the mountains of Murree, Galyat, Hazara, Malakand and Kashmir. A fresh system of winds and clouds has entered Balochistan, triggering light rain and bringing back the cold in Quetta and surrounding areas.

Rain is forecasted for Karachi on Tuesday and Wednesday.

