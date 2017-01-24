Turkish Airlines to introduce special offer for Pakistani passengers

KARACHI: Planning a trip for the summer to the United Kingdom or the United States? Turkish Airlines has an offer that will make traveling on the airline a little more appealing than other available options as the airline is offering a free 7-day transit visa and one-night free at a five star hotel in Istanbul.

Speaking to journalists in Karachi, the General Manager for Turkish Airlines Fateh Atacan said tourism from Pakistan to Turkey grew by twenty percent in 2015 with 13,000 Pakistanis visiting Turkey.

In light of the growing interest, Turkish Airlines has decided to extend the special offer to passengers traveling from Pakistan via Turkey starting from March 2017.

Atacan added that the code-sharing agreement between Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Turkish Airlines for US and Europe is also being extended. CEO and Marketing Director for PIA will be traveling to Istanbul on Wednesday to sign the code-sharing agreement, according to Atacan.

The new code-sharing agreement will allow PIA to sell Turkish Airlines tickets beyond Istanbul, to Atlanta, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, Tashkent, Moscow, Miami, Boston, Houston, Washington, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

