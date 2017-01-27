Sania Mirza through to Australian Open mixed doubles final

Related Stories Sania Mirza storms into Australian Open mixed-doubles semis

Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig secured their place in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open by defeating the Aussie duo Samantha Stosur-Sam Groth 6-4, 2-6, 10-5 on Friday.

With the win, Mirza is only one match away from her seventh Grand Slam title.

She and Dodig will face either Elina Svitolina/Chris Guccione or Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal, with the rival to be decided later today.

Mirza and Dodig had beaten Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski in the quarterfinals earlier.

