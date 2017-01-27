Sania Mirza through to Australian Open mixed doubles final

Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig, Australian Open semifinal, Jan 27, 2017/AFP
Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig secured their place in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open by defeating the Aussie duo Samantha Stosur-Sam Groth 6-4, 2-6, 10-5 on Friday.
With the win, Mirza is only one match away from her seventh Grand Slam title.
She and Dodig will face either Elina Svitolina/Chris Guccione or Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal, with the rival to be decided later today.
Mirza and Dodig had beaten Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski in the quarterfinals earlier.
