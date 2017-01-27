Print Story
WDWeb Desk

German Ambassador calls on Army Chief at GHQ

ISLAMABAD: The German Ambassador to Pakistan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Army General Headquarters on Friday. 

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the Pakistan Army, Ms. Ina Lepel called on General Bajwa at the GHQ where the two discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security issues.

The German Ambassador acknowledged Pakistan Army's achievements in the fight against terrorism and continuing efforts for peace and stability in the region.

