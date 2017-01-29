William and Harry to build statue to honour Princess Diana

Princes William and Harry are to build a memorial statue of their late mother Princess Diana in the public gardens of Kensington Palace.

The statue is planned to be unveiled in time for the 20th death anniversary of Princess Diana this August.



Reuters

A joint statement from Prince William and Prince Harry said: “It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue.”

“Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy,” the statement added.



Princess Diana at a Banquet held at the Ajuda palace in Lisbon February 12, 1986/Reuters

The Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997, when Prince William was 15 and Prince Harry was 12.

It is believed her funeral was watched by 2 billion people worldwide.

0



0





