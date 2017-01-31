NA scuffle: Abid Sher Ali asks Imran, Qureshi to watch out

Related Stories NA session turns chaotic as scuffle breaks out between opposition, govt benches

LONDON: Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali has asked PTI leaders Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to watch their backs in the National Assembly next time, announcing that he will tackle them physically on the floor of the House.

At an event here organised by PML-N UK chapter, Abid Sher Ali alleged that the PTI leader Imran Khan asked his lawmakers to attack Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the floor of the House last week. He said that Shah Mahmood Qureshi was responsible for inciting Shehryar Afridi and Murad Saeed to attack the minister.

“I announce on record that I will not spare both Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Both deserve to be physically tackled for attacking Khaqan Abbasi, nothing less. They hatched the conspiracy and caused mayhem in the assembly through their gangsters.”

Abid also asked Sheikh Rasheed to be careful and wait for the time when he will be tackled too.

When asked by The News if any physical assault will not amount to assault punishable in the law, he said that it was his belief that “Imran khan and Shah Mahmood only understand the language that they use against their opponents and once I tackle them physically only then they will become decent and law-abiding individuals”.

“They have to pay for their crime of attacking our benches and showing their muscles on the floor of the House. That action will be responded to in the same coin and I am not hiding my intentions. I am bringing it on record and putting Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi on notice. Watch out for me. I am coming for you.”

Abid Sher Ali said that it’s regret of his life that he was not present in the assembly when the scuffles broke out between PML-N and PTI lawmakers. Imran Khan was not present in the House while Shah Mahmood was there.

The PML-N lawmaker said his party had tried to bring sense to PTI, but all hopes were lost.

He said that PM Nawaz Sharif would be victorious in Panama case against false accusations. The minister said that Imran Khan had received funds from abroad from dubious sources and was doing everything to hide his bank statements.

He said that Imran Khan will have to explain who his sponsors have been and he must put in public record all his bank statements related to his party and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.

