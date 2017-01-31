Third 'meat-robbery' of year takes place in Karachi

KARACHI: Robbers on Tuesday targeted another meat shop in the city, bringing the tally of ‘meat-related' robberies up till now to 33.

This time around a shop near Ayesha Manzil was robbed. According to the footage, the robbers are looting money as well as meat at gun point.

Last year 30 meat shops were robbed and this is the third similar incident reported in 2017.

The modus operandi remains the same as the robberies from 2016, the armed men would first deprive the butcher of his cash and then proceed to select the best cuts of meat from the cold storage worth thousands of rupees, and leave with the cash and prepared cuts.

Such heists were reported in Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13D and Gulistan-e-Johar as well in 2016.

0



0





