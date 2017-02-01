Army always measured up to challenges, expectations of nation: COAS

SIALKOT: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited 16 Baloch Regiment at Sialkot Cantt on Wednesday, said the ISPR.

According to the ISPR, COAS spent the day with serving, retired soldiers and war veterans of the battalion. The soldiers felt immense pride upon seeing their officer as the Army Chief.

It is worth mentioning that both the COAS and his father have commanded this battalion. Gen Bajwa was commissioned as Second Lt during his time, stated the press release.

The COAS while recollecting memories, said that a unit is grooming place for soldiers as well as officers who undertake the challenges of professional life together, the ISPR added.

“Taking inspiration from war veterans and their spirit of sacrifice, Pakistan Army has always measured up to the challenges and expectations of our nation” said the Army Chief.

Earlier, upon arrival at Sialkot, the COAS was received by the Corps Commander, Lt Gen Ikram ul Haque, mentioned the ISPR statement.

0



0





