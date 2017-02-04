Positive closing stream breaks after 10 weeks at PSX

KARACHI: It was like a meltdown in the sky when Pakistan Stock Exchange started trading this week. Some may say it was due to US president Donald Trump immigration ban but majority understands it was due to SECP intimation for curtailing leverage trading.

For the first two days index fell like a hot potato shedding 1206 points though recovered 900 points for the next two days and the last day of the week was vagabond.

Volume shrank almost a third to 1.84 billion shares and valuing Rs. 102 billion compare to Rs. 128 billion a week earlier. Market capitalization fell by Rs. 75 billion to Rs. 9871 billion.

