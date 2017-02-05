PML-Q's Chaudhry Shujaat meets Musharraf in Dubai

DUBAI: Muslim League Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat on Sunday met with former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf in Dubai and expressed combined resolve to move forward amicably in future.

According to PML-Q sources, in the meeting between the two coalition partners the current political situation of the country came under discussion. The two leaders also discussed framework for the upcoming elections in 2018.

Sources said that the leaders also talked about the grievances on both the sides and decided to hold next round of talks with PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Shujaat Hussain upon his return will take into confidence his party leaders and devise future course of action, sources added.

The former president has been quite active regarding the country’s political horizon since a while.

In November, an important meeting was held between Musharraf and representatives from MQM-Pakistan. MQM-Pakistan leader Khawaja Izhar met with the former president in Dubai and discussed the country’s political situation with an emphasis on Karachi.

Former President General retired Pervez Musharraf left the country in March this year for Dubai where he has already restarted his political activities.



Musharraf, 70, is facing a number of high profile cases, including murder and high treason. He was indicted for treason last year over his imposition of emergency rule in 2007.

