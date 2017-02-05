Explosive English batsman Jason Roy joins Qalandar

KARACHI/DUBAI: England’s explosive batsman Jason Roy has arrived in Dubai to join PSL team Lahore Qalandars for the second edition of Pakistan Super League.

Jason joined the Qalandars after performing national duty for England in India where he scored 19, 10 and 32 in three T20Is and 73, 82 and 65 in three ODIs against India.

Roy was welcomed in Dubai by COO and manager of team Lahore Qalandars, Sameen Rana.

Rana was overjoyed after Jason’s arrival saying that the Englishman would be highly handy for Lahore Qalandars during the five-team tournament which starts on February 9th.

“Everyone knows his cricketing skill but what impresses me was his humbleness and honesty. Amazing person,” Sameen told geo.tv after Jason’s arrival.

The 26-year old England cricketer said he was happy to be in Dubai and looking forward to have a great time with the team.

“Fantastic welcome from everyone, thanks again. Looking forward to getting together with the team,” Jason posted on his tweeter profile.

Jason Roy has represented England in 35 ODIs and 19 T20Is. He also has four T20 centuries and 20 half centuries to his credit in 131 games in the shortest format of Cricket.

West Indian bowler Sunil Narine had also joined Lahore Qalandars squad in the afternoon. Pakistan’s ODI captain Azhar Ali and batsman Umar Akmal will join the team on Saturday.

