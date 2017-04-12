Three personnel martyred as PMSA launch sinks in Arabian Sea

KARACHI: Three personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) were martyred on Tuesday after their launch sank within Pakistani territorial waters off Indian state of Gujarat.

The incident took place while PMSA vessel, MSS Wahdat, was engaged in an operation against Indian fishing boats illegally entering into Pakistani waters. There were seven PMSA personnel aboard the ship.

Sources told Geo News that the PMSA ship collided with Indian boats, while taking them to Karachi, some 70 nautical miles off Jakhau port in Indian state of Gujarat.

The incident prompted Pakistani authorities to immediately call international helpline, after which nearby cargo ships as well as Indian coast guards' launches also came to the rescue of PMSA men aboard the vessel.

The joint rescue operation saved lives of three PMSA personnel, while three of them embraced martyrdom.

One of the seven PMSA men aboard the ship is still missing.

The bodies of martyred men were also retrieved.

0



0





