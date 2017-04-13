Corps Commanders briefed on Jadhav, conclude no compromise on anti-state activities

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 201st Corps Commanders' Conference at the General Headquarters on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The forum was briefed on Indian RAW agent Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav, whom Pakistan sentenced to death on April 13 for involvement in espionage, and concluded that no compromise would be made on such anti-state activities.

Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016, in a counter-intelligence operation in Mashkel area of Balochistan and after being tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) awarded death sentence, according to army’s media cell.

Since the death sentence was announced, Indian and Pakistani politicians and officials have engaged in a heated exchange of words.

National security environment, recent developments in the region, progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and provision to support the ongoing National Housing and Population Census were also reviewed by the forum.

COAS appreciated formations, intelligence agencies and Law Enforcement Agencies for successful execution of operations.

