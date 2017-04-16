Rahat Ali dropped due to lack of fitness: Chief Selector

KARACHI: Chief Selector Inzimamul Haq said on Sunday that fast bowler Rahat Ali was not selected for the West Indies tour due to fitness issues.

Speaking at a press conference, the chief selector said: “After Australia tour, Rahat Ali didn’t play any cricket. He was not able to bowl well, undoubtedly he is a good bowler when in rhythm,” he added, “Micky Aurthur couldn’t see what we saw in his bowling.”

Inzimam said that though the openers; Ahmad Shahzad and Kamran Akmal did not give the performance as per expectations, however, the senior players must be given trust by the selectors.

“They are good players, if they have not yet played according to our expectations, they may give their performances in next coming matches. Ahmad Shazad have joined the team after a long time so there is obviously pressure on him. We should give our trust to the players who we have selected.”

