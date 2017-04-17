Sindh in dire need of Rangers’ presence: Governor Zubair

KARACHI: Governer Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Monday said that the presence of Rangers is crucial for the peace and security of the metropolis.

The Governor Sindh visited Karachi Chamber of Commerce and spoke to media as well

He said that it would be a bad move to call back Rangers, vowing that the city’s peace would not go to waste.

The Governor Sindh added that the federal government is firm on its stance that Rangers must continue to work in the city.

Meanwhile, the Sindh home department issued a notification to clarify its position stating that the impression of stripping the paramilitary force of its special policing powers is wrong.

The notification said the Sindh Rangers is deployed under Article 147 to assist the civil administration, adding that the Sindh government has already given a one-year extension to the Rangers until July 19, 2017 in a notification issued on July 20, 2016.

It further said that according to the August 2016 notification, the paramilitary forces have the authority of patrolling, picket and providing backup support to police personnel.

The home department said that Rangers is legally carrying out its role under the mandate given to them.

It was also stated that Rangers has been providing assistance to police in providing security to important personalities, events, foreign nationals and it can also conduct intelligence-based operations under the stated laws.

