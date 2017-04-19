Print Story
Zara told to stop selling made in Pakistan clothes in India

WDWeb Desk

MUMBAI: Spanish clothing retailer Zara has been issued a warning by extremist party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to stop selling made in Pakistan clothes.

Members of the MNS went to several malls in Mumbai and issued a notice to Zara stores to stop selling clothes which were manufactured in Pakistan. The MNS cited Pakistan sentencing Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav as the reason behind this.

According to reports in the India media, Zara has not issued a comment on this issue.

MNS in the past targeted Pakistani actors following the Uri attack and told them to leave India. Bollywood filmmakers were also told to stop casting Pakistani actors in films.

