Army Chief meets students who won US competition

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) students, who won an international competition on longevity design in California, US, on March 30, at General Headquarters on Wednesday.

The students, Awais Shafiq, Hooriya Anam and Arslan Javed, won an award for their device Tremor Acquisition and Minimisation (TAME), a wearable device for real time pathological wrist tremor suppression to enable tremor patients perform routine task without assistance.

Teams from 20 countries had participated in the competition. The theme of the competition was to improve the quality of life for aging individuals. The NUST team was selected as one of top nine teams, which was judged by a panel from Silicon Valley.

The team later defeated teams from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, University of California, Berkeley, Waterloo University among others at the final, which was held at Stanford University.

COAS congratulated the team on their outstanding achievement.

“Our youth is our asset and we are proud of their achievement for making the green flag high,” the COAS emphasised.

