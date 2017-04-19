Supreme Court to give decision against PML-N, predicts Sheikh Rasheed

KARACHI: Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed has predicted that the Supreme Court`s decision on the Panama Leaks case would be against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Speaking in Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Rasheed said that coffin of corruption would come out of the courtroom.

“I have prepared one speech and I am sure that tomorrow will be the day of political funeral for the PML-N,” however, he immediately added, “we will accept the decision even if it is against us.”

“I suggest Nawaz Sharif to distance himself from incompetent people”

Meanwhile, banners in support of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif surfaced in areas of Lahore, a day after the Supreme Court announced that the verdict of the Panama leaks case would come on April 20.

The banners, which showed up in the constituency of Khawaja Saad Rafique, had slogans printed which read: “Nawaz Sharif qadam barhao hum tumharay saath hain (Move forward Nawaz Sharif, we are with you).

The banners appeared overnight in NA-125 constituency, having pictures of MNA Saad Rafique, MPA Mian Naseer Ahmed and Yasin Sohal.

The Supreme Court will announce its verdict in the Panama Leaks case on April 20 at 2 PM.

The case stems from documents leaked from the Panama-based Mossack Fonseca law firm appeared to show that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif´s daughter and two sons owned offshore holding companies registered in the British Virgin Islands and used them to buy properties in London.

PM Sharif told parliament last year that his family wealth was acquired legally in the decades before he entered politics and that no money was siphoned off-shore.

The Supreme Court has taken up petitions by PTI chairman Imran Khan, JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq and AML head Sheikh Rashid seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

