Pakistan Women squad announced for 2017 World Cup

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday announced the 15-member squad for this year’s ICC Women Cricket World Cup, to be played in England in June.

ICC Women’s World Cup, 2017 will be played in England from June 24th to July 24th. Pakistan Women team will start its campaign with its first match against South Africa on June 25th. Pakistan will also play against England, India, Australia, New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

The girls in green will also play two warm-up matches against West Indies and Australia on June 20 and 22, 2017, respectively, ahead of the world cup.

15 member Pakistan women team includes:

1. Ayesha Zafar

2. Bibi Nahida

3. Mariana Iqbal

4. Bisma Maroof

5. Javeria Khan

6. Syeda Nain Fatima Abidi

7. Sidra Nawaz (Wicket Keeper)

8. Sana Mir (Captain)

9. Kainat Imtiaz

10. Asmavia Iqbal Khokhar

11. Diana Baig

12. Waheeda Akhtar

13. Nashra Sandhu

14. Ghulam Fatima

15. Sadia Yousuf

