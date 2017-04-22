Bangladesh name Shakib as T20 captain

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Saturday appointed all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as their next captain for Twenty20 internationals, replacing retired fast bowler Mashrafe Mortaza.

Mashrafe announced his retirement from the game’s shortest format during Bangladesh recent series against Sri Lanka.

Shakib’s appointment was confirmed in a meeting of the Bangladesh Cricket Board at its headquarters in Dhaka.

"Since Mashrafe has retired, the board unanimously agreed to appoint Shakib as Bangladesh’s next captain for Twenty20 internationals," BCB president Nazmul Hasan told reporters after the meeting.

"A few other names were discussed but in the end we all have agreed to appoint Shakib," he said.

Nazmul did not give any timeframe for Shakib, who is expected to assume his role against Pakistan in July.

Shakib, who captained Bangladesh in 2009-11 in all formats of the game, has so far led the team in four Twenty20 internationals, which they all lost.

With his appointment, Bangladesh have now three separate captains for three formats with Mushfiqur Rahim leading the Test side and Mashrafe at the helm of one-day international side.

