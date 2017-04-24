Sri Lanka, New Zealand name Champions Trophy squads

Related Stories Australia name injured Starc, Lynn in Champions Trophy squad

COLOMBO/AUCKLAND: A fit-again Angelo Mathews will lead Sri Lanka in June´s Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the Sri Lankan cricket board announced on Monday, unveiling a 15-member squad which also includes maverick paceman Lasith Malinga.

Mathews missed the one-day series in South Africa, the tour of Australia and the home series against Bangladesh with a hamstring injury but is back in action for his Delhi franchise in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Malinga, feared for his awkward action and toe-crushing yorkers, also returns after completing his rehabilitation following a knee injury which forced him out of the World Twenty20 in India last year.

The 33-year-old, who quit Test cricket in 2011, played the last of his 191 one-dayer internationals in 2015 and returned to international cricket with Twenty20 matches in Australia earlier this year.

Sri Lanka also named two standby players -- Dilruwan Perera and Danushka Gunathilaka.

"I think I´ve got the best possible team," Mathews told a news conference.

"Plus we are travelling with 17, which gives us a lot more options... if something happens to someone, it´s always better to have a couple of players over there," said the 29-year-old.

"It´s another opportunity for us to bring a lot of pride back to Sri Lanka. It´s an opportunity for us to bring an ICC trophy back home," added Mathews, who was part of Sri Lanka´s triumphant 2014 World Twenty20 team.

Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Asela Gunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Kulasekera, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Seekkuge Prasanna

McClenaghan, Milne, Anderson recalled to New Zealand squad

Fast bowlers Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne and all-rounder Corey Anderson returned to the New Zealand squad for the Champions Trophy after proving their fitness during the Indian Premier League, the country´s cricket board said on Monday.

McClenaghan and Milne last featured in the 50-over format for New Zealand in early 2016 and missed a majority of last year´s fixtures through injuries.



NZ pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has proven his fitness and form in IPL 2017

Anderson has had persistent back problems and missed the Black Caps´ recent one-day international series against Australia, Bangladesh and South Africa.

All three players have played for their respective franchises in this year´s IPL.

"It´s been good to see all three back on the park and bowling; together they add a lot of experience to our squad," New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said in a statement.

"Mitch and Adam have been running in well, and Corey has shown he´ll be capable of providing an option with the ball.

"We believe it´s an exciting squad; an experienced squad, and one that has the batting power and the bowling variations to prevail in a potentially high-scoring tournament."

New Zealand are in Group A of the Champions Trophy, to be held in England from June 1-18, with Australia, England and Bangladesh the other teams in their group.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

