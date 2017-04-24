CAA warns Shaheen Air of banning their operations

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority has given an ultimatum of 45 days to Shaheen Air to submit documents for a Regular Public Transport Licence otherwise a ban will be imposed on its operations.

According to CAA Spokesperson Pervaiz George, the airline service has not submitted complete documents for the licence.

He added the airline service also went against the rules of CAA and issued tickets on new routes. Whenever an airline starts a new route it has to take permission from CAA, but Shaheen Air did not do so for its Multan to Muscat route. This is the reason why the Multan-Muscat flight was stopped on April 23 and the passengers were flown to Muscat from Lahore.

The spokesperson told Geo News, the airline administration was also a defaulter of the aviation. The Shaheen Air administration has admitted of defaulting on payment, but have said they have made a payment plan which the CAA has not approved yet.





