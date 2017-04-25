Elderly Muslim man denied seat on Delhi train, told to ‘go to Pakistan’

NEW DELHI: Reports of discrimination against Muslims continue in India, with the latest incident taking place on a Delhi train.

According to the Hindustan Times, an elderly Muslim man was denied a seat in the Delhi metro by a group of youth who hurled abused and slurs against him.

When the youth were asked to apologise, they responded by telling the elderly Muslim man to “Go to Pakistan.”

A complaint against those involved was filed at a local police station, however, the elderly man decided not to pursue it.

