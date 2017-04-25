NEW DELHI: Reports of discrimination against Muslims continue in India, with the latest incident taking place on a Delhi train.
According to the Hindustan Times, an elderly Muslim man was denied a seat in the Delhi metro by a group of youth who hurled abused and slurs against him.
When the youth were asked to apologise, they responded by telling the elderly Muslim man to “Go to Pakistan.”
A complaint against those involved was filed at a local police station, however, the elderly man decided not to pursue it.
Elderly Muslim man denied seat on Delhi train, told to ‘go to Pakistan’ was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on April 25, 2017 and was last updated on April 25, 2017. This news story is related to Pakistan, India, Eldery Man India, Elderly Muslim India, World News, India News, Muslims In India. Permanent link to the news story "Elderly Muslim man denied seat on Delhi train, told to ‘go to Pakistan’" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139391-Elderly-Muslim-man-denied-seat-on-Delhi-train-told-to-go-to-Pakistan
.