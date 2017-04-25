Print Story
X

20 dead after boat capsizes in Senegal: firefighters

AAFP

World
20 dead after boat capsizes in Senegal: firefighters

DAKAR: At least 20 people, the vast majority of them women, were killed when a wooden boat capsized off the coast of central Senegal in a delta region popular with tourists, firefighters told AFP on Tuesday.

A traditional wooden boat overturned near the coastal town of Bettenty on Monday night, with 72 on board, all except two of them women, said Commander Oumar Kane, a senior official with Senegal´s national firefighters.

"Unfortunately, we have 20 dead bodies and one missing," Kane told AFP on Tuesday. "The search is ongoing" though 51 people had been saved so far, he added.

The women are believed to have been on their way to look for seafood in a coastal area well known for delicacies such as oysters, and where tourists flock in large numbers.

20 dead after boat capsizes in Senegal: firefighters was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 25, 2017 and was last updated on April 25, 2017. This news story is related to Geo News Latest, World Latest News, International News, Senegal, 20 Killed, Boat Capsized. Permanent link to the news story "20 dead after boat capsizes in Senegal: firefighters" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139401-20-dead-after-boat-capsizes-in-Senegal-firefighters.

GEO TV NETWORK