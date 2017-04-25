Azhar Ali, Umar Akmal make a comeback in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy squad

LAHORE: Azhar Ali and Umar Akmal make a comeback into Pakistan’s ODI team as the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy was announced on Tuesday.

A 15-member squad was selected by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) National Selection Committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq.

The ICC Champions Trophy will be played in England and Wales from June 1-18 with Pakistan playing their first match against India on June 4.

A press release from the PCB said the team was selected keeping in mind the conditions and recent performances of some players in domestic and international tours.

According to the PCB, Azhar Ali was selected in the team because of his good track record in English conditions, while Umar Akmal makes a comeback after a considerable improvement in his fitness, and performance in the ongoing Pakistan Cup.

Shadab Khan and Fahim Ashraf have been retained in the side to provide a variety in the shape of spin and fast-bowling all-rounders, respectively.

“Overall the team consists of experience and youth and the selectors believe that team will do well in the ICC event”, said chief selector Inzamam.

The side led by Sarfraz Ahmed will play warm-up matches against Bangladesh (May 27) and Australia (May 29).

The selected players are:

Azhar Ali

Ahmad Shahzad

Fakhar Zaman

Baber Azam

Muhammad Hafeez

Shoaib Malik

Umar Akmal

Sarfraz Ahmad Captain- WK

Shadab Khan

Imad Wasim

Muhammad Amir

Wahab Riaz

Hassan Ali

Junaid Khan

Fahim Ashraf

