Print Story
X

Azhar Ali, Umar Akmal make a comeback in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy squad

WDWeb Desk

Sports
Azhar Ali, Umar Akmal make a comeback in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy squad

Related Stories

LAHORE: Azhar Ali and Umar Akmal make a comeback into Pakistan’s ODI team as the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy was announced on Tuesday.

A 15-member squad was selected by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) National Selection Committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq.

The ICC Champions Trophy will be played in England and Wales from June 1-18 with Pakistan playing their first match against India on June 4.

A press release from the PCB said the team was selected keeping in mind the conditions and recent performances of some players in domestic and international tours.

According to the PCB, Azhar Ali was selected in the team because of his good track record in English conditions, while Umar Akmal makes a comeback after a considerable improvement in his fitness, and performance in the ongoing Pakistan Cup.

Shadab Khan and Fahim Ashraf have been retained in the side to provide a variety in the shape of spin and fast-bowling all-rounders, respectively.

“Overall the team consists of experience and youth and the selectors believe that team will do well in the ICC event”, said chief selector Inzamam.

 The side led by Sarfraz Ahmed will play warm-up matches against Bangladesh (May 27) and Australia (May 29).

The selected players are:

  • Azhar Ali
  • Ahmad Shahzad
  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Baber Azam
  • Muhammad Hafeez
  • Shoaib Malik
  • Umar Akmal
  • Sarfraz Ahmad                  Captain- WK
  • Shadab Khan
  • Imad Wasim
  • Muhammad Amir
  • Wahab Riaz
  • Hassan Ali
  • Junaid Khan
  • Fahim Ashraf

Azhar Ali, Umar Akmal make a comeback in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy squad was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 25, 2017 and was last updated on April 25, 2017. This news story is related to Icc Champions Trophy, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Team Champions Trophy, Pakistan Sqaud Champions Trophy, Champions Trophy. Permanent link to the news story "Azhar Ali, Umar Akmal make a comeback in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy squad" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139422-Azhar-Ali-Umar-Akmal-make-a-comeback-in-Pakistans-Champions-Trophy-squad.

GEO TV NETWORK