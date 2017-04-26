Maryam calls Imran 'liar' for alleging hush money offer from PM

Related Stories Was offered Rs10 bn to hold silence on Panama case: PTI Chairperson Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N leader and daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday labelled the PTI chief Imran Khan as a 'liar'.

In a tweet, Maryam responded to PTI Chairman Imran Khan's accusation and termed her as a 'liar' over his claim that the Prime Minister had offered him Rs10 billion to hold silence over the Panama case.

Jhoota ! pic.twitter.com/6b1k9LTAde — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) 25 April 2017

Earlier, the PTI chief had claimed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had offered him Rs10 billion as hush money.

