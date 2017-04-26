Print Story
Maryam calls Imran 'liar' for alleging hush money offer from PM

Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The PML-N leader and daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday labelled the PTI chief Imran Khan as a 'liar'.

In a tweet, Maryam responded to PTI Chairman Imran Khan's accusation and termed her as a 'liar' over his claim that the Prime Minister had offered him Rs10 billion to hold silence over the Panama case.

Earlier, the PTI chief had claimed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had offered him Rs10 billion as hush money.

