TEHRAN: At least eight Iranian border guards were killed in clashes with armed men Wednesday near the border with Pakistan, state television IRIB said on its website.
It said the clashes broke out in the Mirjaveh region of Sistan-Baluchistan province, without giving details.
At least 8 Iran guards dead in clash near Pakistan border was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on April 26, 2017 and was last updated on April 26, 2017. This news story is related to World, World News, International News, International, Geo News, Latest World News, Iran, Pakistan, Border, Clashes. Permanent link to the news story "At least 8 Iran guards dead in clash near Pakistan border" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139580-At-least-8-Iran-guards-dead-in-clash-near-Pakistan-border
.