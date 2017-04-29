Print Story
Fire doused at shoe shop, warehouse in Lahore

Pakistan
Fire doused at shoe shop, warehouse in Lahore

LAHORE: A fire broke out early morning in a shoe shop located in Lahore's Masti Gate, Moti Bazaar vicinity on Saturday.

Fire brigade and rescue services promptly doused the fire.

The blaze erupted due to a short-circuit, rescue sources told Geo News.

Earlier at 2 AM, a fire erupted in a cardboard warehouse in the city. The fire was controlled soon after fire trucks reached the site. 

Early morning on Saturday, a fire erupted in a building on I.I. Chundrigar road in Karachi. The blaze reignited after the fire department controlled it after three hours of rescue activities. 

A man who was trapped inside the building was rescued, the fire department told Geo News.

