Eight military personnel die in Cuba plane crash

HAVANA: A plane crash in western Cuba on Saturday killed eight military personnel, the ministry in charge of the island´s armed forces said.

The Russian-made AN-26 aircraft crashed in a mountainous region of western Artemisa province, killing all eight on board including the plane´s crew, the Revolutionary Armed Forces ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

The plane had taken off from Playa Baracoa airport just outside the capital Havana. It crashed into a mountain, Loma de la Pimienta, 35 miles (55 kilometers) distant.

The ministry said it was investigating the causes of the accident.

