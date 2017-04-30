Violence perpetrated by Indian forces in IoK is state-sponsored terrorism: COAS

Related Stories Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in IOK

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Line of Control (LoC) at Haji Pir sector on Sunday, where he was briefed on the situation along the LoC and ceasefire violations by Indian troops, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

COAS General Qamar Bajwa was also briefed on the operational readiness of the formation. General Bajwa appreciated the operational preparedness and high morale of the troops, the ISPR statement said.

According to the ISPR, General Bajwa said that Indian aggression and frustration is vented out at the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) and Pakistani villages along the LoC/Working Boundary, but vowed that Pakistan would keep its response purely in military domain in accordance with its values.

“The violence perpetuated by Indian forces in IoK is state-sponsored terrorism by all definitions. This violence riles up passions on this side of the LoC as well, as people of Pakistan cannot remain indifferent to the barbaric treatment meted out to defenceless Kashmiris including women and children,” General Bajwa said.

The Army Chief said that the Kashmiris have a right to live without fear and repression.

“We will always stand by their rightful political struggle for the right of self-determination and recourse to basic human rights,” he said.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza and General Officer Commanding Murree.

