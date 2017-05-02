One person killed, three wounded in University of Texas stabbings

One person died and three others sustained potentially serious wounds in a stabbing attack at the University of Texas in Austin on Monday, where one person has been taken into custody, emergency and school officials said.

No motive was immediately given for the attack, which occurred near a gym on the campus, in the heart of the Texas capital.

"Subject is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the campus community," university police said on their Twitter feed.

The person killed was found dead at the scene, Austin-Travis County EMS Captain Rick Rutledge said in a telephone interview. At least two of the people taken to hospitals were adult males, the service said on its Twitter feed.

Of the three survivors, two were stabbed and one was assaulted by the suspect, university police said.

The university advised students to avoid the area where the stabbings took place.

