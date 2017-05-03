Sindh Assembly passes motion against Imran’s ‘irresponsible behaviour'

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly adopted a resolution against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan reprimanding his ‘irresponsible behaviour’ on Tuesday.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Sorath Thebo, who alleged that Imran Khan has been lying in front of the media in order to be portrayed to as a ‘hero’.

She said that Imran Khan’s behaviour has been quite irresponsible lately.

The resolution received support from lawmakers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

However, the PTI members raised their voice against the resolution and this lead to a brief ruckus in the assembly’s session. Ultimately, the resolution left the opposition divided and it was passed with majority regardless of protest of PTI lawmakers.

Moreover, the assembly also passes resolutions pertaining to serving one-dish in wedding ceremonies, which was moved by PTI’s Seema Zia, and putting an end to encroachments in the city, which was moved by a MQM lawmaker.

