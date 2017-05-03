WhatsApp group admin lands in trouble over Modi’s morphed photo

NEW DELHI: An administrator of a WhatsApp group was in deep trouble for sending a message containing a morphed picture of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 30-year-old resident of Karnataka was arrested after a complaint was registered, according to Indian media reports.

Indian police said that a picture of the PM was morphed to ‘look ugly and obscene’ and then forwarded.

Although some reports claimed that the admin was not responsible for sending the picture but a group member was.

As many as two Indian state governments had earlier issued directives last year, saying that social media admins were liable for content circulated in groups. Though the rule was overturned by the Delhi High Court last December, this arrest signals otherwise.

Last October, in a similar incident, a group admin was held. BJP (India's ruling party) leaders had gathered at a police station in Uttar Pradesh to file a complaint against the man, who was allegedly overseeing objectionable posts against Modi.

0



0





