While father carries son's body, ambulances reserved for cows in Uttar Pradesh

While cows are considered sacred in India and mostly in Uttar Pradesh, it seems like there is no value of a human, even after death.

This bitter reality was realised by a man in Uttar Pradesh when his son passed away.

After his teen son died at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh, this father was offered no transport to return home.

In a devastated condition, the man carried his 15-year-old's body first on his shoulders and then on a bike in Etawah in the western part of the state till he reached his village, seven kilometres away.

The tragic incident is ironic with the fancy new ambulance service for cows in Lucknow that was launched on the same day - Monday.

The scheme, which provides a total five equipped with enough tools for a basic surgery, is paid for and run by an NGO.

It was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya and plans to cover large parts of the state in time.

The ambulance service was reportedly launched so that it can rescue injured and ill cows, and to take them to 'gao shalas' or a veterinary clinic for treatment.

