Fire at ‘illegal’ Sheikhupura oil depot doused; police to launch investigation

SHEIKHUPURA: A fire that erupted in an oil depot on Lahore Road near Khanpur canal late last night has been doused after two hours, rescue sources said on Saturday.

The oil depot, located near a private paper mill on Lahore Road, suddenly caught fire late Friday, resulting in its roof collapsing due to the intensity of the flames.

No injury or fatality was reported in the incident as the depot was locked from the outside.

Related: Two killed in train-oil tanker crash in Sheikhupura

Emergency teams reached the depository site as soon as they were alerted and commenced efforts to control the fire. Rescue officials explained that the blaze was caused by a short circuit.

Thousands of litres of oil were burnt in the accident, the rescue teams revealed.

Read more: Faulty axle of oil tanker causes train accident in Sheikhupura

Moreover, the 'station' was constructed illegally, SHO Akram Kamboh told Geo News. The security official added that Haji Amir, who hails from Lahore and allegedly owns the depot, fled the scene.

Action will be taken against Amir, Kamboh added.

0



0





