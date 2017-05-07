Zardari's missing aides recovered from Balochistan

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aides Ghulam Qadir Marri and Ishfaq Leghari, who had gone missing last month, have been recovered from Balochistan, police said on Sunday.

According to SSP Tariq Dharejo, the aides were recovered during a raid by Anti-Violent Crime Cell in Mund area of Turbat. The raid was conducted in collaboration with intelligence agencies, he said.

Leghari and Marri were abducted when they were travelling from Karachi to Jamshoro in April, SSP Dharejo said.

The two aides were recovered along with a driver and two gunmen -- in all five people.

CM Sindh and Opposition leader Khursheed Shah had also condemned the disappearance of the missing aides.

On April 8, Khursheed Shah had demanded that the close aides of former president Zardari be presented in the courts within the next 24 hours.

"If you want to arrest people for being Zardari’s friends, then you should arrest me too, I can also tell you a lot," he had said.

CM Sindh Murad had also condemned the disappearance of Zardari’s close aides in a session of the Sindh Assembly.

On April 13, Pakistan Peoples Party leaders had walked out of the National Assembly to protest over the issue.

