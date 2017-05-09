8 children among 9 killed in seminary blast in Afghanistan

KABUL: At least nine people, including eight children and an ulema council leader, were killed in a blast inside a seminary in Parwan province of Afghanistan Tuesday morning, Afghan media reported.

Head of the Parian Ulema Council, Maulvi Abdul Rahim Shah Hanafi, was also among the deceased, according to Afghan media outlet TOLO News.

The explosives were placed inside a classroom in the seminary and were detonated in the morning when students had gathered in the classroom.

A number of others were also injured in the explosion, officials said, as quoted by the news network.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

In March, a deadly attack was carried out on a hospital in Kabul. At least 38 people were killed and more than 70 others, including patients, were wounded in the attack which lasted over six hours. Gunmen had entered Sardar Muhammad Daud Khan Hospital in the Afghan capital, disguised as doctors, in white coats and opened indiscriminate fire.

