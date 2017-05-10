ISPR withdraws tweet, says Dawn leaks issue settled

RAWALPINDI: The tweet on 29 April 2017 was not aimed at any government office or person, the country’s military media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The recommendations as contained in Para 18 of the Inquiry Committee Report, duly approved by the Prime Minister, have been implemented, which has settled the Dawn leaks issue, the ISPR statement said.

Accordingly, the Twitter post stands withdrawn and has become infructuous, the statement said.

Pakistan Army reiterates its firm commitment and continued resolve to uphold the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and support the democratic process, the ISPR statement added.

On April 29, the Pakistan Army had rejected the notification on Dawn Leaks saying it was incomplete and not in line with the recommendations by the inquiry board.

The Army had announced the rejection in a tweet sent out by DG ISPR Major-General Asif Ghafoor from his official account.

