PM is final authority, his orders should be implemented: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Wednesday that the prime minister is the final authority and his orders [regarding the implementation of the Dawn Leaks inquiry body’s recommendations] should be implemented.

In a press conference following the ‘settlement’ of the Dawn Leaks issue, DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor regretted the ‘environment of division’ between the civil and military institutions following the April 29 tweet.

“What happened after the press release [ISPR tweet] is regrettable,” he said, adding that two sides were pitted against one another, which should not have been done.

When asked to comment on the tweet, DG ISPR said “the incomplete issue has [now] been completed.” Explaining the use of tweets to issue statements, Gen Ghafoor said tweets are the fastest means of communication [in today’s day and age] and are like a press release.

“We appreciate the government’s move to implement Para 18 of the committee’s recommendations and settlement of the matter as stated in the Interior Ministry’s notification [issued today],” he explained.

Army is a strong state institution, supports the Constitution, democracy and rule of law as much as any Pakistani, he added.

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday withdrew an earlier tweet which had rejected a government notification regarding the Dawn Leaks, saying the issue had been settled after implementation of recommendations in the Inquiry Committee Report.

In a press release issued by its media wing the Inter Services Public Relations, the Army said the tweet on April 29 was not aimed at any government office or person.

"Recommendations as contained in Para 18 of the Inquiry Committee Report, duly approved by the Prime Minister, have been implemented, which has settled the Dawn leaks issue," said the ISPR.

"Accordingly, ISPR's said Twitter post stands withdrawn and has become infructuous," it added.

Pakistan Army reiterates its firm commitment and continued resolve to uphold the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and support the democratic process, the ISPR statement added.

Chaman border incident

Talking about the border incident at Chaman on May 5, DG ISPR said troops of the Frontier Corps who were accompanying a Census team were on their way to talk to the Afghan border guards when they were fired upon.

“We did not want an exchange of fire as Afghanistan is a brotherly Islamic country but had to retaliate accordingly in self-defense,” he said, adding that they did not want to initiate action but were provoked. He stressed on the continuation of solving border issues with Afghanistan to avoid such incidents in the future.



Regarding an alleged incident at the Line of Control, Gen Ghafoor rejected Indian accusations that Pakistani troops killed and mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers. He said Pakistan Army is a professional army and does not indulge in such inhumane practices.

Noreen Leghari’s return



Talking about the return home of Noreen Leghari, an MBBS student from Jamshoro who was reportedly recruited by Daesh to carry out a terrorist attack and then recovered by security forces, Maj Gen Ghafoor said she “was not a terrorist and was instead going to become a terrorist”.



“If she was my or your daughter, and is saved from being used by terrorists, should she be punished as a terrorist or be saved so others can be persuaded from not following in her footsteps,” he asked.



DG ISPR explained that deradicalisation of child soldiers was carried out in Swat following which they were successfully rehabilitated into society.

