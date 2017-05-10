Resolution of Dawn Leaks issue shows one law for powerful another for weak: Imran

Related Stories Army withdraws tweet, says Dawn Leaks issue settled

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the resolution of Dawn Leaks issue shows that there is one law for powerful and another for the weak.

The PTI chairman took to Twitter to express his views in wake of the recent development in the civil-military relations.

3/3 Manner in which DawnLeak issue resolved shows clearly there is one law for the powerful & another law for the weak. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 10, 2017

He said in his tweet that the whole nation needs to know what was ‘settled’ in the matter of Dawn Leaks.

Imran said that the issue was never about the army and government, adding that the matter was of national security.

DawnLeaks issue was never abt army & government. It was abt national security. The whole nation now needs to know what was "settled". 1/3 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 10, 2017

In one of his tweets, Imran Khan gave an example of Hillary Clinton, saying that she said she lost the presidential elections due to her email leaks issue.

“Here nation kept in dark on how national security breach resolved,” he tweeted.

2/3 H Clinton said she lost bec of security issue over her email leaks. Here nation kept in dark on how national security breach resolved. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 10, 2017

Imran Khan reiterated that the Inquiry Commission's report should be made public.

The PTI chairman's statements came after Pakistan Army withdrew an earlier tweet which had rejected a government notification and said the issue has been settled after implementation of recommendations in the Inquiry Committee Report.

In a press release issued by its media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Army said the tweet on April 29 was not aimed at any government office or person.

