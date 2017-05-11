Hot, dry weather to persist in most parts of the country: MET

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper & central parts of the country and likely to persist for the next few days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted on Thursday.

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today.

However, rain and dust thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected at a few places in Quetta, Zhob, Makran, Sukkar, Larkana, Sh. Benazirabad, D.G. Khan, D.I. Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Past weather

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain and thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Lahore divisions, FATA, and Kashmir.

Rainfall in the last 24 Hours (mm)

KP: Kalam 05, Parachinar 04, Chitral, Dir, Drosh 02. Kashmir: Kotli 03, Rawalakot 02, Garidupatta 01. Punjab: Okara 03.

Yesterday's highest temperatures

Dadu, R.Y. Khan, Jacobabad, Sibbi 47°C, Bahawalnagar 46°C, Sukkur, Noorpurthal, Larkana, Turbat, Sh. Benazirabad, Rohri, Khanpur, Moenjodaro 45°C, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad 44°C.

Data courtesy: Pakistan Meteorological Department

