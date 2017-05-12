NICVD opens first mobile chest pain unit in Karachi

KARACHI: National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases has made first of its free mobile chest pain units operational at the busy thoroughfare of Gulshan Chowrangi.

Functional under the Gulshan fly-over, the facility manned by trained paramedics and equipped with basic yet essential gadgets is meant to provide basic emergency medical care to people in need.

NICVD Chief Operating Officer, Azra Maqsood talking to APP said the Institute plans to have 14 such units across the city so that people suffering from chest, owing to any reason are provided on the spot assistance.

Examination by trained personnel will also help to cater to their needs in accordance to relevant condition, she said.

“Basically idea is to provide urgent assistance and also reduce the pressure on the emergency section of different heart-care hospitals.”

It is not unusual to find people with gastric problems or any condition other than cardiac in nature being brought to cardiology centres, said Azra Maqsood.

0



0





