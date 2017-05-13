A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
A senior North Korean diplomat who handles the reclusive country's US affairs said on Saturday Pyongyang would have a dialogue with the US administration if conditions are right, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.
Choe Son Hui, who is the North's foreign ministry director general for US affairs, made the comment to reporters in Beijing as she was travelling from Norway back to North Korea, Yonhap said.
The comments by Choe, who is a veteran member of the North's team of nuclear negotiators, came amid international efforts to ease tension over North Korea's pursuit of nuclear arms.
North Korea says will have dialogue with US under right conditions: Yonhap was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on May 13, 2017 and was last updated on May 13, 2017. This news story is related to Geo News, Geo World, World News, Global News, Breaking News, International, International News, Latest News, North Korea Us Relations, North Korea Nuclear Weapons, North Korea, Us. Permanent link to the news story "North Korea says will have dialogue with US under right conditions: Yonhap" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/141595-North-Korea-says-will-have-dialogue-with-US-under-right-conditions-Yonhap
.