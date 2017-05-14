Dosti Bus Service – Passenger vehicle without passengers

LAHORE: Dosti Bus services – is a passenger bus service connecting the Indian capital New Delhi and Lahore – however, the 41-seater bus nowadays is running with few or no passengers.

Speaking to Geo.tv, a passenger said that the bus service is not being used to its maximum capacity because the Indian government is reluctant to issue visas to people.

“People of Pakistan and India wants to meet but they can’t because of visa issues,” he said.

On Feb 24, Pakistan and India resumed the Lahore-Delhi Dosti bus service two days after bus and train services between the two countries were suspended following deadly caste violence in the Indian state of Haryana.

The bus service resumed today taking 21 passengers to India via the Wagah border crossing. Sources said the service has been restored after clearance from Indian authorities. The service remained suspended for two days.

The Samjhota Express train service, however, remains suspended but is expected to resume from tomorrow (Thursday).

Pakistan and Indian authorities had extended the visas of the passengers traveling through the Lahore-Delhi Dosti Bus Service and Samjhota Express on both sides of the border following the deadly violence which left at least 16 people dead and more than 150 others injured in Haryana.

