3 security officials, passerby injured in explosion in Mastung

QUETTA: A blast in Mastung's Splingi area injured three security personnel and a passerby on Monday.

An improvised explosive device (IED) was used for the roadside explosion, security forces said.

A security forces' car was the target of the attack. It was partially damaged, security sources told Geo News.

The area was cordoned off following the attack.

On Sunday, rallies and gatherings were organised by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl in various cities of Balochistan to protest the Mastung blast.

At least 27 people lost their lives while over 30 others, including JUI-F's Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, were injured on Friday in a blast — later reported to be a suicide attack — in Mastung area of Balochistan, officials said.

Maulana Haider explained that he was on his way back from a dastarbandi at a madrassah when the explosion occurred.

Maulana Haider said he was initially taken to a nearby mosque, where he also heard fire shots after the incident.

Militant organisation Daesh claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Daesh, through its social media accounts, released the alias and photograph of the alleged suicide bomber.

