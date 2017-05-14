Gwadar, Mastung incidents attempts to destabilise Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: The killing of labourers near Gwadar, Mastung blast and other such recent incidents are attempts to destabilise Pakistan, said Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Sunday.

"These attacks are being carried out to sabotage [development projects] like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor," Khawaja Asif said while speaking to the media. "If we put all these incidents on a canvas, we will see they intend to hinder progress."

However, the boundaries will be protected at all costs, he added.

Khawaja Asif was referring to the killing of labourers, who were gunned down in two separate incidents on the outskirts of Gwadar on May 13.

The incidents took place in the Pishgan and Guns Road area of Gwadar where the labourers were working on construction projects.

Most of the victims are said to be natives of Naushero Feroze, Sindh, according to sources.

The Mastung blast he was talking about occurred on May 12, in which at least 27 people were killed while over 30 others were injured. The injured persons included Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who is also the deputy chairperson of the Senate.

Haideri’s convoy was targeted in the blast with pictures showing the extent of damage to his vehicle.

