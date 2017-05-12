10 killed, deputy chairman Senate injured in Mastung blast

Related Stories Roadside bomb defused in Quetta

QUETTA: At least 10 people have been killed while several others including Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri injured in a roadside blast in the Mastung area of Balochistan, police sources confirmed on Friday.

According to reports, the deputy chairman Senate was returning from an event at Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen at Jama Masjid Hammadia when his vehicle was targeted.

JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Malik while speaking to Geo News confirmed that Maulana Haideri had been injured in the blast. Malik added that Maulana Haideri had asked for a bulletproof vehicle which was not provided.

Sources informed Geo News that Maulana Haideri has been shifted to the Civil hospital while other injured are being shifted to the hospital.

The blast was very powerful, said Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, adding that though he is not seriously hurt, he is deeply saddened by the deaths of his colleagues.

Jang correspondent Attaullah who reached the spot of the blast said bodies were still lying and security forces were trying to ascertain whether the attack was a suicide bombing.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces and investigations are underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further details are available. As with breaking news initial reports may sometimes be inaccurate.

0



0





