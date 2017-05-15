We should be ashamed of atrocities in IoK, accepts Indian journalist

KARACHI: Senior Indian journalist Prem Shankar Jha said on Monday said that the Indian government should be ashamed of its atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

“Police rule won’t end Kashmiris fight for freedom,” he remarked while speaking on Geo News’ show, Capital Talk.

He also added that about seven million Indian forces have been deployed in Kashmir but these forces won’t be able to suppress the voice of Kashmiris.

“After seeing the conditions of Kashmir, I want to die of shame,” he claimed, adding “the path we are on will lead us to hell.”

In the recent times, Indian aggression in Indian-occupied Kashmir has reached unprecedented levels. Thousands of Kashmiris have been martyred for raising their voice against the violence.

Moreover, Indian state authorities in IOK ordered internet service providers to block social media services including Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp on April 16.

On May 4, Indian forces cordoned off more than 20 villages in Shopian district of Occupied Kashmir, in the wake of a surge in rebel attacks on the occupying forces in recent weeks.

According to NDTV, more than 3,000 personnel of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir police were involved in the search operation launched early Thursday morning.

"Over 30 companies of Indian forces have besieged villages in Shopian since 3 am looking for armed fighters," IoK local Faysal had tweeted.







