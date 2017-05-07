Three civilians, policeman killed in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Thousands of people, on Sunday, participated in the funeral of the Kashmiri youth, Fayaz Ahmed Ashwar who was shot dead by Indian troops on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Islamabad district on Saturday.

The funeral of the martyred youth was offered amidst anti-India and pro-freedom slogans in Qaimoh area of Kulgam district, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

A group of mujahideen appeared in the crowd and fired a volley of bullets in the air to offer a gun salute to the martyred youth.

Five including three civilians and one policeman were killed in an attack on a police party at Mirbazar in Islamabad district, yesterday. Fayaz Ahmed Ashwar was also martyred in the police firing.

Indian forces cordoned off more than 20 villages in Shopian district of Occupied Kashmir, Indian media reported on Thursday, in the wake of a surge in rebel attacks on the occupying forces in recent weeks.

According to NDTV, more than 3,000 personnel of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir police were involved in the search operation launched early Thursday morning.

"Over 30 companies of Indian forces have besieged villages in Shopian since 3 am looking for armed fighters," IoK local Faysal tweeted.

A few days ago, similar raids were carried out at various places in Kulgam, as well as adjoining Shopian following a tip-off about the presence of two people suspected of involvement in the killing of seven people including five Indian policemen, according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

