Indian forces launch massive operation in Occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian forces cordoned off more than 20 villages in Shopian district of Occupied Kashmir, Indian media reported on Thursday, in the wake of a surge in rebel attacks on the occupying forces in recent weeks.

According to NDTV, more than 3,000 personnel of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir police were involved in the search operation launched early Thursday morning.

A few days ago, similar raids were carried out at various places in Kulgam, as well as adjoining Shopian following a tip off about the presence of two people suspected of involvement in the killing of seven people including five Indian policemen, according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

Read more: Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in IOK

On April 22, Indian troops martyred two Kashmiri youth in Budgam district of the occupied valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred during a siege and search operation at Hayatpora area of Chadoora in the district.

Innocent civilians were beaten by Indian troops during the operation, which led to clashes between Indian troops and the youth, locals reported.

